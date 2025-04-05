Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: April update

With us now moving deeper into April, are we going to have more to share soon on an Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Well, there are a number of things that are worth diving more into now, but let us begin by noting that production is already underway for Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. We know that the plan is for Hulu to premiere the show at some point this year, as the annual release pattern is pretty important for the producers to maintain.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

So is there actually going to be a premiere-date announcement this month? Unfortunately, the odds of that are still pretty low. We do think a reveal could be made before the start of the summer, but probably not for another month or two at the earliest. After all, there is no real reason for anything to be rushed along at this point, so we do not think that the powers-that-be are going to be eager to do that in an atypical fashion. Expect the show itself to arrive around August.

What is the story going to be this season?

Well, if you are not aware at this point, the plan seems to be to focus on the death of Lester at the end of the season 4 finale. This is a guy who had been around a long time and by virtue of that, really knew more about the ins and outs of the Arconia than almost anyone. There’s going to be a chance to tell the story of New York through this character, while also giving you more of the Nicky disappearance that was teased via Tea Leoni as Sofia at the end of last season.

Related – Check out some of the big casting news right now when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 5

What are you most eager to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 at Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







