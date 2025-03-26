Only Murders in the Building season 5: Renée Zellweger joins

As so many of you out there more than likely know, Only Murders in the Building season 5 is actively in production. With that, we are more than thrilled to have some more casting updates here and there!

So what more cast we share today? Well, in a new post on Twitter today, it was officially revealed that Renée Zellweger is going to be a part of the upcoming batch of episodes in some shape or form. The exact nature of her role remains unclear, but we do wonder if it is tied to the death of Lester, the doorman at the Arconia who was killed at the end of season 4. His death may also be connected in some way to what happened to Nicky, the dry-cleaning king of New York City whose disappearance prompted the arrival of Sofia (Tea Leoni) in the aforementioned finale.

As for the reason why the Hulu comedy is able to cast so many big names, that is really not all that touch of a question to answer. In the end, that feels almost directly tied to how appealing this property is for most people to be a part of, largely because of its broad comedy and also the opportunity to work with stars like Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.

Also, remember that this season also has some other big names on board already, whether it be Keegan-Michael Key or Christoph Waltz. Hopefully there are some other ones that are going to be revealed over the days and weeks ahead, at least so long as there are some interesting and compelling roles for them to play. The last thing you want is big names just for the sake of big names.

