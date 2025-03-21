Only Murders in the Building season 5: Christoph Waltz cast

Just in case you needed another reason to be excited for Only Murders in the Building season 5 over on Hulu, we have it now.

According to a new report from Variety, Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz has been cast in a recurring role in the new season — yet, at the same time, there is not a whole lot else that is being said about his character right now. (That is pretty standard for the hit comedy series.)

So is there anything that we can speculate on when it comes to the role? Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: We do think that there’s a case that he could be playing Nicky, the dry-cleaning king of New York who was missing at the end of season 4. We saw his wife Sofia (Tea Leoni) visit Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, beginning the three of them to look into the case. They did not seem to be interested at that point, but that was before the death of Lester, the doorman of the Arconia who died at the end of the finale. His murder should set the stage for some awesome stuff, and we do think that this character is going to be due for some really great stuff — and obviously, we are pretty darn excited to see that play out!

In the end, the biggest thing that we have to hope for here is that Waltz gets a chance to do some stuff here that is zany, unique, and above all else creative. We just want to ensure that this season is every bit as great as what we have seen so far. Filming should be continuing for at least the next few months.

