Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: March update

What are the chances we get more news on Only Murders in the Building season 5 before March is done? Well, let’s just say for now that a lot of it could depend on exactly what sort of news you are expecting!

After all, consider that all signs right now to point towards the hit Hulu comedy starting up production in the near future. One of the things that the show loves to tout is that from the beginning, they have been able to make a new season every year — quite an accomplishment when you consider 1) the talent involved and 2) all of the challenges that have come up in between a pandemic and also industry strikes. They will want to keep that trend going and for season 5 to come out this summer / fall.

Now that we have gleefully stated all of that, this is where we do have to come in here with the unfortunate reminder that actual premiere-date news is unlikely to be announced, whether it be now or some other point shortly after the fact. If you are the streaming service and the producers, your #1 priority right now has to just be making sure that everyone gets into production and there are no problems. Also, perhaps announcing new cast members! Tea Leoni is already a prominent new addition this season as Sofia, wife to a missing dry-cleaning king of New York named Nicky.

Our hope here is that before March is over, we will learn who is playing Nicky and it feels like there are a number of iconic actors who could be considered. The murder victim for the season is beloved doorman Lester. We are sad to see him go, but typically, a death on Only Murders in the Building means you get a big character spotlight. Hopefully, that is a tradition that will remain unchanged here.

