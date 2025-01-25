Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP talks production start

If you do find yourselves eager to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu, just know that news is coming soon!

One of the things that we know the producers behind the Hulu series are at this point most proud of is the rather-simple fact that they have been able to put out a new batch of episodes every year. The plan is not for that to change, and it seems like the production cycle of season 5 is pretty similar to what we have seen before.

Speaking in a new piece at The Wrap, executive producer John Hoffman indicates that March is around when the cast and crew will get rolling again. Meanwhile, fellow EP Dan Fogelman noted the following while promoting his new show Paradise:

“I was just texting with Steve [Martin] and Marty [Short] and John Hoffman this morning … We can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later.”

Who is the most likely big character coming on board?

For now, we tend to think that it will be Nicky, the dry-cleaning king of New York City whose disappearance led to a surprising appearance from his wife (Tea Leoni) at the end of season 4. All of this seems to be linked in some way to the death of Lester, the longtime doorman of the Arconia. Hopefully, Only Murders in the Building season 5 will give us more opportunities to explore his life history, given that he has such a unique story to tell of his own. A lot of the story next season may be about the history of New York itself, which should branch beyond the building while also staying somewhat centralized, as well.

