Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Jan. update

Is some more news coming on Only Murders in the Building season 5 over the course of January? What more can you expect?

Obviously, a new year almost immediately means a wide array of different opportunities, and we do imagine that we are going to be learning something more about the hit Hulu mystery before too long. Unfortunately, that does not mean that it is right around the corner!

For now, here is some of what we can say: We’re not going to be getting a season 5 premiere date this January, so go ahead and rule that out as a possibility. However, there is at least a small chance that we’re going to learn more about casting news with this show! We anticipate that filming will be kicking off in the months ahead, and there are some new faces that will need to be cast! One of the biggest ones presumably could be Nicky, the missing “dry-cleaning king” of New York City. Tea Leoni’s character of Sofia paid Charles, Oliver, and Mabel a visit looking to hire them at the end of season 4. Shortly after, Lester ended up being the latest murder victim.

Do we think that all of this is tied together? In a word, yes — the question is just how all of that is going to happen. These are the mysteries that we do not think will be resolved for some time.

So when will season 5 premiere?

As of right now, there is no reason to think that it will be before the late summer or early fall. While Only Murders in the Building does have a quick turnaround compared to other shows out there, it does still take some time to make.

What do you think we are going to learn about Only Murders in the Building season 5 before the end of January?

