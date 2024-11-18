Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP talks loose ends

If there is one thing abundantly clear about Only Murders in the Building at this particular point, it is the following: The producers love loose ends. For almost every season so far, you can argue that there have been a few things left dangling out there.

Moving out of season 4, though, are there more than ever? There was such a big to-do in “Valley of the Dolls” about how someone has been watching the trio since the beginning and yet, nothing was resolved there. We still do not know who warned Jan back in season 1; meanwhile, the mystery of the cameras in a lot of the trio’s apartments remains unresolved.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So what does showrunner John Hoffman have to say as an explanation for all this? Well, it remains that there is a plan here, but there is also no real timetable on a resolution. Just see what he had to say in a new Q&A on Threads:

Loose ends are our friends. Some answers were there, and more answers to come!

All of this, at least for now, is very much intentional. While we do not think that the show will necessarily ever answer every single loose end that has been mentioned over the years, a number of them should be tied together whenever the final season airs.

Now, Hoffman also joked in the Q&A that the show could go on for 19 seasons — but we realistically think that it could have anywhere between two or three more. There is no indication that the fifth season will be it, so it feels fair for now to cross your fingers and at least hope for a season 6.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including when filming could start

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Do you think that any loose ends are going to be resolved? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







