Only Murders in the Building season 5 filming: When could it start?

We know that an Only Murders in the Building season 5 is coming to Hulu — not only that, the writers are working on it! Based on how season 4 ended, it is clear already that we have a new murder victim — not only that, but a lot of drama all across the board as a result.

So when will cameras actually start rolling on the next batch of episodes? Hopefully, there is some more news on that sooner rather than later … but a little bit of patience is going to be required here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

What we can at least say here is that over the past few years, the series with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short has started filming either in the late winter or early spring, and we do not tend to think that there is going to be any major change here. We do think it makes sense to wait until some of the super-cold stretch in New York is done, but it really comes down to what is most convenient in production.

In the end, the most important thing to remember here is that Hulu most likely would want Only Murders in the Building back in either late summer or early fall and with that, we hardly think that any major changes will be coming in the schedule. The only reason it might is if the cast has some sort of scheduling conflict that leads to a few things being shaken around here or there, which we do of course think is possible.

The good news is that as of right now, there is no apparent end in sight for the series; we do think it could last as long as the cast wants it to.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including more thoughts on a possible Melissa McCarthy return

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 over at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







