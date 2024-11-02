Only Murders in the Building season 5: Will Doreen, Mike return?

As we look towards Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu, we are at a place here where there is a ton to wonder about.

So, what do we know so far? Well, the longtime doorman of the Arconia in Lester is dead. Meanwhile, it feels like the death could be tied in some way to Sofia and her missing husband Nicky, who was mentioned in that newsreel back in episode 9. He had some sort of dry-cleaning empire, but the more the show leaned into it in the small amount of airtime we had, the more obvious it started to seem that there could be some sort of mob / organized crime storyline going on here.

This is where we do get into other possible loose ends, including the following: Why did we spend the time we did with Big Mike, a.k.a. Doreen’s husband, back in episode 7? Some of this was tied to Melissa McCarthy turning up as Charles’ sister, but having Mike narrate the start of that episode was a little odd given that, by and large, he had no bearing in the story. All we learned was that he was a cop, and that he was living in a boat in the driveway after Doreen threw him out of the house.

There is no insight out there that Doreen and her husband will be back for Only Murders in the Building season 5 and yet, we have our suspicions. It is a little odd to bring in McCarthy for only that one episode, and given Mike’s history in law enforcement — and that Nicky’s empire stretched far beyond a few stores — it is easy to wonder if there is a larger tie that is present here. Mike may not be a killer, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he knows a thing or two that could be useful.

Do you think we are going to see more of Doreen and Big Mike over on Only Murders in the Building season 5?

