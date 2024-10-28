Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date hopes at Hulu

Given that this week marks the season 4 finale at Hulu, what can we say regarding an Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date?

Well, the first thing to note here is rather simple: There is another chapter ahead for Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez! Nothing has been said yet regarding whether or not this is the final season, but this is obviously something that is on our mind. We would watch a million seasons of this show, but we recognize that there is a shelf life to most streaming series that are out there.

One of the good things about this series in particular is that we’ve been able to see new seasons with relative regularity here. We’ve basically seen ten new episodes every year since the story began, and it was even able to do it this year following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. Because of this, we have every reason to think that season 5 could be released next summer. Because this is roughly a half-hour comedy, these episodes do not take a long period of time to make. There are also a lot of special effects in here, which does also make it a little bit easier to turn a lot of these stories around.

Hopefully, at some point next spring / early next summer, we’ll get some more intel on a premiere date. When it comes to the story ahead, we really don’t think that the streaming service really needs to do anything that is altogether different from what we’ve seen over the years. This show gives us a great mystery and plenty of laughs, and there is something so delightful about seeing this trio in this particular environment. We want to go deep with these characters — that’s the only thing that’s a given.

Is there anything that you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 at Hulu?

