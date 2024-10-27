Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: The likely cliffhanger

In less than 48 hours the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale is going to be here — so what comes along with it? Well, think in terms of twists, turns, and of course plenty of answers as to the mystery at hand. To go along with that, we also tend to think that a new one will surface.

After all, remember for a moment that every season for this show so far has ended with a death, which in turn set up the following season. Why in the world would Hulu or the producers do something different here? This is a show that has a really clear idea as to what works, so there is very little reason for them to want to change it … right?

Ultimately, the likely cliffhanger we get this season will be a death of some sort, and there are two questions we are thinking about actively.

1. Who will end up dying? As per usual, there are a lot of possibilities here, whether it be a familiar face like a Howard or Loretta or even someone we have not seen before. We tend to think that some of it could depend on whether or not season 5 is planned to be the final one. If it’s not, we could see someone totally new being killed and we get an arc similar to season 3 coming up next time.

2. Where will they be killed? As much as we hate to say it, the most likely spot is either the wedding of Oliver and Loretta or the reception after the fact. If not there, you can argue that we get another time jump to get on the other side of the movie / all the storylines currently happening.

