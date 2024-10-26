Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale trailer: Another twist?

With the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale airing on Hulu in just a matter of days, a brand-new trailer has surfaced.

So, on the basis of this, what is there to be excited about? Suffice it to say, quite a bit, and it starts with answers surrounding the season’s critical question: Do we really know who killed Sazz Pataki?

If you are to look alone at the end of episode 9, it seems pretty clear-cut that Rex Bailey a.k.a. Marshall P. Pope is the person responsible — how do you look anywhere else at this point? It is clear that he had a motive for committing the act, given that he stole Sazz’s idea for the movie and labeled it as his own. Meanwhile, it is theoretically possible that someone in his position could have shot Sazz, made it back to Charles’ apartment, and then also disposed of the body.

Are there still questions? Sure, whether it be how he knew the code to the Dudenoff apartment, how he was aware that Sazz would even visit Charles’ apartment that night, and then finally his knowledge of the incinerator. There are a lot of loose threads that still need to be answered here!

However, if you watch the trailer here, you can you see that a “Hollywood twist” is still coming … whatever that means. At the very least, we do believe there’s a chance that he had an accomplice who helped him to some extent, especially since a lot of this was so elaborate.

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives you a small glimpse of Oliver and Loretta’s wedding, where the show seems to be playing with the idea that something terrible is going to happen — will it? We know that this show loves to kill people in its finales…

