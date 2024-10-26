Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: The worst fear

As so many of you may be aware at this point, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale is coming to Hulu in just a matter of days. With that, what’s the worst thing that could happen?

Just by writing this statement alone, we recognize fully that we may be crafting some famous last words. There’s a chance that the backstory of Rex/Marshall and Sazz won’t do enough to make the murder make sense, but we have faith in John Hoffman and the creative team to make some magic happen there.

With that in mind, let’s navigate over instead to what has been an age-old tradition for this show to have huge cliffhangers at the end of all of their seasons. We are expecting 100% another big one here with someone else being killed off … but who will it be? This is where we have to pull out our collective hard hats and be concerned over the possibility that Meryl Streep’s Loretta is actually killed off.

After all, she is an important enough character where her death would be incredibly meaningful. Also, you can argue that this would guarantee Streep great material next season, since you often do see the murder victim appear a lot in flashbacks. It would keep the personal stakes high and given that Only Murders in the Building season 4 is ending with a wedding, doesn’t it make sense that there would be some sort of death around it?

At this point, our advice here is pretty simple: Prepare for the worst when it comes to a murder victim. Some other candidates to die could include Howard, Jan, some other longtime resident, or even a totally new person to bring in a new guest star.

Related – What does the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale still need to explain?

Who do you think is going to be killed at the end of Only Murders in the Building season 4?

