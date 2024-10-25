Only Murders in the Building season 4: Did Marshall act alone?

As we prepare for the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale on Hulu next week, why not tackle a big Marshall theory?

After all, the events of episode 9 do strongly suggest that the “writer” of the movie is actually the killer, and that they murdered Sazz Pataki after stealing her script. This came on the heels of a stunt accident two years ago, one that is really Marshall’s own fault. (Or, Rex’s, as that is the name he was using at the time.)

Having the killer be Marshall does at least offer insight into some parts of what happened the night of her death, mostly because he is athletic enough to be able to run down from the West Tower and get over to Charles’ apartment to move the body. However, it does not settle some other burning questions. That includes whether or not he really knew where the incinerator was, let alone how he was able to do this without anyone noticing. Also, how did he know Sazz would go up to Charles’ apartment in the first place, provided that she was in fact the target?

All of this makes us think that another big Only Murders in the Building twist is coming, whether that be an accomplice to Marshall, that Charles was actually the target, or that Marshall is not the person who moved the body. One other question to wonder: How did he have access to the Dudenoff apartment in the first place? Nothing has been said at present to suggest that he and the character had any sort of connection, though it is possible to argue that he is a former student, as well.

Remember that there’s at least a chance another loose end or two will be left after all of this — that Big Bad does still linger…

