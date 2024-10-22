Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: More Rex Bailey story

If you feel like there are a lot of holes and question marks entering the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale, that appears to be by design. After all, there are so many things we are left to wonder here about the killer in Rex Bailey a.k.a. Marshall P. Pope.

Does it appear obvious in this way that Rex stole the movie from Sazz and from there, killed her to keep the secret? Sure, but this is where the technical questions come into play, including why Rex was so proficient with a sniper rifle and how he knew about the incinerator at the Arconia. Also, did he act alone, and why was he so apparently obsessed with Jane Lynch’s character in the first place? While there was that accident that got him fired from the set, Sazz also helped him get into the business in the first place. Also, Rex is the one who made the mistake on-set; it was easily avoidable!

Well, it does appear as though there is going to be a lot more story explored here — rest assured of that. Speaking to The Wrap, here is some of what showrunner John Hoffman had to say:

… The emotional relationship that we explore and reveal in Episode 10 between Sazz and Rex is meaty and, in general, lines up with exactly all of the clues that we’ve laid out across the season as to how and why that all happened.

Based on all of this, it does appear that answers are coming … but are there also still questions? For now, it does appear that the simple answer to this is yes, and we will have to wait and see exactly what the fallout is from here. We know this show loves to kill people off at the end of the season…

What do you most want to learn about Rex over the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale?

