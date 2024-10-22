Only Murders in the Building season 4: The Ron Howard cameo

We knew entering Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 that there was a chance for at least one major cameo. After all, the trio were infiltrating a film set! This meant that more than likely, they were going to be seeing at least one famous person — or in this case, the director.

Out of any possible filmmaker who could’ve turned up in “Escape from Planet Klongo,” we’ll say that Ron Howard as at the top of our list. After all, we know that he and Steve Martin have known each other for decades, and you’ve also got that natural comedic sensibility that comes from him being someone famous for acting at a younger age. Also, he gave Oliver the validation that he so needs — it turns out that Oliver’s story about an encounter with him was real!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

While Ron himself was very game and had fun within his small appearance on the show, he also contributed rather valuably to the story. After all, it was his reference photo that proved that the stuntman fired from his previous project was actually “Marshall,” the writer of the movie this season. Of course, we learned through the Mabel storyline that the script was actually written by Sazz and then stolen — hence, the reason why Marshall seemingly committed the murder in the first place.

We know that there has been a lot of criticism over time this season of the sheer volume of cameos and guest stars, especially when it comes to detracting from the rest of the show’s beloved cast. However, this particular one made sense given that you needed a big name to make the entire story both memorable and fun — luckily, Ron fit the bill.

Related – Get more discussion about Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 now

What did you think about the Ron Howard cameo on this past Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







