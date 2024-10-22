Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9: Did Marshall kill Sazz?

Now that we’ve had a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9 on Hulu, we can dive into the big reveal. Did Marshall P. Pope, the screenwriter for the movie, actually kill Sazz Pataki?

Based on a lot of the evidence that we have at the moment, it is easy to make that argument — though there are also some major questions we’ve got.

First and foremost, it is important to note that Marshall is actually Rex, Sazz’s former protegee and someone who accidentally singed Ron Howard’s eyebrows on the set of a previous film. The incident led to him being blacklisted, and at some point after that her changed his name. He seemed to have an obsession with Sazz after the fact, which led to him discovering her script for the Only Murders in the Building movie and stealing it. We know from the cliffhanger that she was the original author of it, and he therefore stole it to boost his own career. This explains further why he just seems to be making the project worse with each and every rewrite. Also, he has perfect vision — which may explain him being able to be the sniper.

Yet, there are still a lot of unanswered questions here, including how he knew that Sazz would ever be in Charles’ apartment the night she was killed. Also, how would he know about the incinerator in the Arconia? It also remains odd that he would be blacklisted as a stuntperson over what was a mere accident, especially since the fire crew shares equal blame on it. Also, why kill Glen? Is this just out of fear that he would be eventually exposed for who he really was?

It is hard to imagine anyone else being Sazz’s killer at this point; yet, we certainly hope the finale fills in some of the cracks.

