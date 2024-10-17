Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 10: Finale wedding!

As many of you may know already, Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 10 is going to be the all-important finale. So, what is going to transpire here?

Well, in the past we have seen entering these episodes that we have a reasonably-good idea as to who the killer is. Will that be the case here? It is possible but entering episode 9 next week, there are still a handful of suspects still out there. In addition to getting answers on the killer here, it does appear that the finale is going to bring you an emotional moment, as well: A wedding! “My Best Friend’s Wedding” is the title for the finale, and we don’t think we have to tell you that the bride and groom are going to be Loretta and Oliver. We’ve already seen that proposal happening, and it really wasn’t that long ago.

For a few more details, check out the Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

The final answers to our season are revealed – but not before the trio faces mortal danger and an Arconia wedding.

Of course, why wouldn’t there be mortal danger here? Isn’t this what finales tend to give us the vast majority of the time? We at least tend to think so, with also a few new questions thrown in there at the same time. Take, for starters, whether or not there will be another murder committed at the end here, as this has been the case over the course of the past several seasons. Depending on who it is, we imagine that there could be a setup here for a potential final season. We are getting a season 5, but it has not been said if that is the end of the show or not.

