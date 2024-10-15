Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9: Last before finale

At this point, there is so much to be excited about as we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9. Where do we start? That’s rather simple: With the fact that there are only two episodes left this season! We know that there is a season 5 to come, so you don’t have to worry about that! However, in the interim, there are still plenty of things to concern yourself over.

After all, remember that episode 8 closed with possibility that Glen Stubbins may have killed Sazz Pataki, as the possibility was raised that he was a protegee on a film that they worked together on in the past. Why would he do this, though? That remains to be seen, but someone was apparently harassing Sazz to the point where she worried they’d (metaphorically) “be the death” of her. Or, at least we think it is metaphorical.

If you have not heard already, “Escape from Planet Klongo” is the title for Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 9. To get a better sense of what’s ahead, take a look at the synopsis below:

Seeking a critical clue, Charles, Oliver & Mabel must infiltrate a film set to get the real “background” on why Sazz was killed.

This certainly suggests that this is a different set from the movie being filmed based on the podcast, since we think there wouldn’t be a reason to just say “a film set” otherwise. If Glen is the protegee, is it possible that this has some people working there who have ties to him? It’s possible, but the other question is why the trio simply isn’t going back to that stuntman bar. Then again, maybe they think that those people won’t be willing to talk.

