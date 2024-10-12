Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: Who is next victim?

We are only a few episodes away now from the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale on Hulu, and it feels fair to expect one thing: Another death.

After all, remember for a moment that this show traditionally kills off someone at the end of each season, even if it is someone like Ben Glenroy we really did not know in advance. Another victim is likely coming, but who could it be … and why?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

We should note that a lot of this may just be tied to whether or not the show is building towards the endgame here or not. There is a season 5 coming, but we (unfortunately) do not think this is the sort of series that will be around forever. If someone like a Jan or a Howard is killed this season, you can argue that the end is relatively near. Meanwhile, if it is someone totally random, the show may have a couple of seasons left in the tank here.

One of our biggest fears at present, especially coming off of Oliver’s big engagement, is that the next murder is going to take place at his and Loretta’s wedding. If Meryl Streep’s character dies, we ride at dawn! Personally, we don’t need the death to be at the wedding and honestly, it wouldn’t be a shock if season 4 ends in a similar fashion to season 2, one where there is a time jump and an opportunity to reset a few things. After all, it has to be rather stressful on the trio to have to investigate one major death after another before there is any chance to breathe!

Related – Be sure to get some more information regarding Monday night’s Only Murders in the Building titled “Lifeboat”

What do you most want to see moving into the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







