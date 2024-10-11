Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8: The missing link?

As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8, we are excited to see what lies ahead … and what is resolved, if anything.

Here is what we can say entering the episode at the moment: Based on what we have seen and heard so far, a big part of the focus coming up is going to be on the Westies … and understandably so, given what the trio has learned. As it turns out, the Sauce Family, Vince, and Rudy have been secretly cashing Dudenoff’s checks, which makes it easy to assume that they may be responsible for his death. Did they do the deed themselves? Or, did they hire someone else to do the same?

In the end, a lot of this circles back to an ominous voice we heard earlier this season over the Ham Radio: Helga. This is someone who clearly has some ties to the Westies, but in what way? You could argue that she is an assassin who intentionally got close to them to get access to that apartment. Or, she may have fled when she realized that her neighbors were involved in some shady stuff. However, the way that she spoke on said radio, it certainly felt ominous, and that is reason enough for us to be worried that she could take out the trio herself.

Beyond Helga, there are unanswered questions with the Westies. Take, for example, if Dudenoff is dead, who is sending them those hams? If none of them killed Sazz, wouldn’t they at least know who was going in and out of that apartment some of the time? It remains a mystery how someone got in there…

