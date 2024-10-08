Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8: Westie face-off

Are you ready to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 on Hulu next week? Well, let’s make it clear there are three episodes left!

As we get prepared for the next installment titled “Lifeboat,” the most important thing to note is that Vince Fish, the Sauce Family, and Rudy are now in the crosshairs. We know now that they are well-aware that Dudenoff is dead and have been cashing his checks. Either they killed him, or they are more or less okay with the idea that he is gone. No matter what you think, it is clear that they need to start talking!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

After all, consider the following — they may know who was in that apartment the night Sazz was killed. Or, one of them could have killed her themselves! There is so much that you are going to be seeing play out here,

For a few more details on what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel combine forces with the film actors in an epic showdown against the Westies. You can’t handle the truth.

Given that the past few episodes have all had some pretty big reveals, we tend to think that there are some more coming and at this point, you better be prepared. There are some epic moments coming, and we just hope that a lot of the theories out there end up at least slightly wrong. After all, this show is always going to be better when it can take us by surprise! There is still room for a lot of big-time jaw-droppers whenever we get to the end of the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7

What do you most want to see entering Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







