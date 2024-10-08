Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7: Winnie revisited?

For most of Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7, we wondered if or when the show would be getting to something big.

Was there some humor that we got over the course of “Valley of the Dolls”? Sure, but it also felt mostly like the opportunity to have a lot of big names together to do stuff. (Yes, the idea of Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep fighting is good for a headline … but does it suit the story?)

Let’s get to the stuff that really matters at the end of the episode, as it turns out that the trio of Zach Galifianakis, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy may have officially cracked the case — or, at least figured out that everything that we are seeing right now is connected to some stuff that is significantly far in the past.

Remember Winnie getting poisoned, or the note that was on Jan’s door? Those were events that happened back in season 1, and it is easy to connect the text message the trio got last week to them. The actors were able to use their spare time at the safehouse to put together that there were a number of things that did not make sense about the past. As it turns out, someone has been going at the trio from the very beginning … but who could it be?

We’re going to be spending a lot of time thinking about possible suspects over the course of the next couple of weeks, with the other surprise from this episode being that the Westies have been cashing Dudenoff’s checks for quite some time now. They clearly know that he’s dead, but are they responsible for killing him? That remains to be seen.

