Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8: ‘Lifeboat’ details!

It is true that we won’t be seeing Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 for almost two weeks — but why not look ahead? There is a lot to think about and analyze here, especially since it seems as though an epic battle of wits could be about to go down.

In one corner here, it is clear that you’ve got the trio. In the other? Let’s just say that the Westies may end up being a significant part of what is ahead — though the exact details remain to be seen.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8 synopsis below:

Charles, Oliver & Mabel combine forces with the film actors in an epic showdown against the Westies. You can’t handle the truth.

What is the truth that we cannot handle? Well, that still remains the mystery. The biggest question mark we have actually relates to the thumbnail of the video above — who wrote that back in season 1, and who texted it to the trio from Sazz’s phone? It seems as though it may be the same person in both instances, and that does matter a great deal. It is hard to imagine the Westies being behind all of that, mostly because we never heard of them once back in season 1. Why would they be out to harm the trio? Well, the truth here is obviously a little bit more complicated than that, and this is something that we are eager to see unraveled a little bit more.

Honestly, we do hope that this mystery does end up tying together a lot of the loose ends over the years, though we have questions aplenty about how that will happen…

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 8?

