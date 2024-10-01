Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7: Valley of the Dolls

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 — and this one is big.

After all, “Valley of the Dolls” is a story that we’ve been excited about ever since the trailer, as this is going to mark the debut of Melissa McCarthy as Charles-Haden Savage’s sister. We don’t know too much about her yet, save for the fact that she lives outside of the city and seems to collect a lot of dolls. Hence, of course, the title, but there could also be some thematic connections to the movie, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

If you want to know a little more about what the show’s future could look like, go ahead and check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7 synopsis:

Terrified by a threat inside the Arconia, the trio race out of the city. A member of Charles’ family provides refuge and yet, this safe house proves to be anything but.

What does this mean? Well, the biggest thing that we’re stuck on right now is the fact that the trio were clearly being monitored by someone within the Arconia and by virtue of that, it is hard to imagine that they won’t be trying to tail the trio on some level. Would they be able to know that they are heading to Charles’ sister, or do they have some sort of a tail on the car? This is all something that you have to at least wonder about!

Given that there are only four more episodes to go this season, it certainly feels like a given that everything will be so much more intense from here on out.

Related – See more discussion now about Only Murders in the Building this season

What are you the most excited to see heading into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







