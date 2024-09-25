Only Murders in the Building season 4: EP on John McEnroe cameo

This week’s Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode contained yet another surprise guest star — though this one was brief. In the midst of Oliver doing his whole physical bit in workout gear on the street, he ended up colliding with tennis legend John McEnroe, who ended up yelling a signature line at Martin Short’s character as he was running away.

The appearance was pretty darn brief and yet, at the same time it was a hoot. While some cameos have been a little much over the past few years, this fit in perfectly with a series that had Sting all the way back in season 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

So how did this appearance happen? As it turns out, it was a last-minute appearance and all thanks to Martin Short’s personal connections. Here is what showrunner John Hoffman had to say to The Wrap on the subject:

“The John McEnroe homage came at the very 11th hour and I was like, ‘Oh no, we can’t, this is crazy, what?’ But he’s really good friends with Marty. He lives right on the Upper West Side. He said, ‘I’m coming back from Flushing Meadow, actually, when you’re shooting.’ And so we were setting up, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, he’s five minutes away.’ He was just coming home … So we just basically threw him into the show because Marty was wearing something that was such an homage and he’s an Upper West sider. So it was a perfect moment.”

We don’t think we’ll ever see John again and honestly, that’s for the best. This was a perfect little moment, and these are the sort of cameos we expect from the show most of the time.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussions now entering the next Only Murders in the Building episode

Where you surprised by the John McEnroe cameo on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







