Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6: Found footage?

Are you ready to dive more into Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6? Well, be prepared for something totally different.

Per all accounts entering this installment, we get the sense that the series will be shifting gears in a pretty significant way. This is a found-footage episode where you are going to see the story told through cell phones, security cameras, and the like. It is designed to push the envelope a little and that is fun. However, at the same time we’re also hoping that there is a chance in here to see a few more clues when it comes to who killed Sazz Pataki. After all, those are pretty essential to the actual progression of the series!

We should start by noting here that the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 synopsis does not give much away:

A documentary film is made by The Brothers Sisters.

Luckily, this is where we have showrunner John Hoffman to the rescue! Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter prior to the start of the season, he shed a little more light on what this episode is going to look like:

“Episode six is our sort of more experimental leap we took, which basically sprung from a season in all forms of looking at film and movies and what they’ve done … Films have only been around for a little over a hundred years, so I thought, let’s experiment with an episode that is all through cameras, and let’s see what that feels like.”

Now, we just have to hold out some hope here that this episode reveals two things: Whether or not the Brothers Sisters are actually involves in the death of Sazz, and also who got shot at the end of episode 5. We need to know!

