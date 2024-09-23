Only Murders in the Building season 4: When are answers coming?

We are closing in on the halfway point now of Only Murders in the Building season 4, and we wouldn’t be shocked if you are hungry for more in the way of answers.

With that, when are we actually going to get said answers? Let’s just say that even now, a little bit more patience is required. This show, fun as it is, does have a formula that it tends to adhere to. We’re not altogether sure that this is going to change, even if it’d be fun to see things twist around at some point.

In a new interview on The View, Howard himself in Michael Cyril Creighton confirmed that around episode 9 for him this season, a lot of things start to become more clear. He has said in the past that for him personally, he likes not to know what is coming up during a season — he takes the story more as it comes. We recognize that there are still a lot of people who think that Howard is some sort of enormous Moriarty figure at the heart of everything, but there is no real confirmation of that.

What we’ll just say is that this week, episode 5 could give at least clarity on a few different things. Take, for starters, why Bev Melon was at that trampoline park. Was there some sort of specific reason why she turned up there? What is her connection to Sazz? We anticipate some more details about that, but also about the movie based on the podcast. After all, it does look like we are going to be seeing the official start of production here sooner rather than later. Be prepared!

