Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: Who to watch

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5 arrive on Hulu. With that, why not dive more into key characters to watch?

One of the things that the show has done rather well over the years is work to ensure that there are various suspects discussed and cycled through. Earlier this season, for example, we had opportunities to put the focus on the Westies — now, we have to be thinking a lot about Bev Melon!

Based on where things currently stand, we honestly have a hard time thinking that anyone other than Bev is the x-factor for this episode, given that she was at the center of the episode 4 cliffhanger. She currently has a gun pointed at Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, and they have to figure out a way in which to defuse this situation — something that is certainly not going to be easy.

So is Bev an enemy? Did she kill Sazz? Does she have a past history with Sazz? These are questions that have to be answered immediately. Odds are, this cliffhanger has been designed in a way where she is the obvious suspect and we can spend a good chunk of time working through whether she is innocent or guilty. She’s clearly got a lot of money, so you could make the argument that she could have hired a hitman to take out Sazz from the West Tower. Or, you can argue that she is someone who is well-trained in weapons herself, given that she is pointing one at the trio.

