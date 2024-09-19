Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 5: Glen’s role

This week on Only Murders in the Building season 4 we had a chance to see none other than Paul Rudd return, but as a totally different character. Glen is Ben Glenroy’s stunt double, and we already saw him beg for some word on the movie that exists at the start of the season.

Based on what we’ve heard John Hoffman say already, it does appear as though this is not just a one-episode cameo for Rudd; with that in mind, what will the rest of Glen’s story look like? Let’s just say that this is not just some silly cameo designed so that he can come back and have an Irish accent.

For more, check out what Hoffman (the series’ showrunner) had to say to TVLine:

…We’re in a land of stunt doubles, so… who was Ben Glenroy’s stunt double? And was he so signature to Ben Glenroy in the way that Sazz was so signature to Charles that they were each other’s number ones? That felt like too rich an opportunity, and to have a part for Paul… and I think it’s more consequential than you might expect at this point. It’s not just a one-off. There’s more to come.

Is there a chance that Glen actually killed Sazz Pataki? While there is no apparent motive at present, the two clearly have a history and at this point, he’s the only stunt double we can actually identify. We recognize that it is easy to say that Sazz was killed by mistake and Charles was the target, but what if he wasn’t? What if this situation is a little more complicated than we realized?

