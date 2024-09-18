Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6: A documentary

We know that it is almost two weeks away from seeing Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 over on Hulu. Yet, we can go ahead and say the following: “Blow-Up” may be one ambitious episodes that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

If you think back to before the premiere, it was indicated that there would be an episode using mostly found-footage, whether it be cell phone recordings or other variations of this. Based on what we are seeing right now, this installment may very well be that.

So what is the basis of this? For some other insight, check out the full Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

A documentary film is made by The Brothers Sisters.

That may not be much to go on but, at the same time, is there a specific reason why we are seeing it now? It could be something that helps to better understand the directors, but also their vision of the world around them … and who knows? There is a chance that a little bit more could be revealed about the murder case at the same time.

After all, remember that with this show in particular, we’ve seen multiple instances over time of some suspects coming out of pretty surprising places — or reveals coming where you don’t expect them.

The crazy thing to remember about here is that Only Murders is a ten-episode show, and that means that more than half the story is ahead! That means there are so many more opportunities to see some great stuff as we move into the rest of the season — and that means crazy theories at the same time.

