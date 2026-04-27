Rooster season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see Rooster season 1 episode 9 on HBO next week, do want to learn something more on what is to come?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just know that “Ludlow’s Fourth Hottest Professor” is the last installment before the finale. What happens here is almost sure to carry into that episode and from there, we certainly think it will carry even further into the already-renewed season 2. There is so much to be excited about as Greg starts to become a little bit more settled. At the same time, Katie has a goal that she is trying to reach, and we will have to see if that happens before the season wraps up.

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To get a few more details on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Rooster season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

Thriving in and out of the classroom, Greg empowers the hockey team before a key game. Meanwhile, Archie receives feedback on his book and Katie focuses on getting tenure – which reveals the extent of her parents’ involvement in her life.

One of the funniest things about Steve Carell’s career at this point is that multiple shows have now found a way to leverage his real-life hockey stills into a story. This is something that famously happened with The Office back in the day and now, we’re in a spot where we are seeing it play out in an entirely different form altogether. We do think watching Greg become more of a leader is exciting, mostly because he was more self-serving at the start of the season.

We do expect a lot of character development over the course of this episode but beyond just that, we also do need further laughs. They are going to be the real constant that continue to leave us excited.

What do you most want to see moving into Rooster season 1 episode 9 when it arrives?

How do you think the story is going to carry into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

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