The Testaments season 1 episode 6: A Commander Judd question

In just a matter of days, you will have a chance to dive more into The Testaments season 1 episode 6 over at Hulu. So what more can we say right now?

Well, we know at this point that there are certainly a number of people to roof for, even in a place as awful as Gilead. Agnes, Daisy, and Becka are serving as our three heroines at this point, and it seems like Garth is a Mayday insider on his way to a Commander promotion. Even still with the latter, you may be frustrated and want him to do more.

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As for everyone else, this is where you come across so many questions. Take someone like Agnes’ own father, who asks questions regarding her happiness; yet, at the same time, is still adhering to the base principles of Gilead. (His only true defiance comes with his work with Japan.)

Then, you have Commander Judd. On paper, he acted sympathetic towards Agnes in episode 5 and within that, he may seem like the lesser of some evils. Also, add to this his marriage to Penny, someone Agnes does care about.

Is this all an act?

This is something that, at least for now, it makes a measure of sense to be concerned over. Judd may be the ultimate wolf in the region given how he seems to look over some of the other Commanders, meaning that he could be aware of many of their skeletons. Also, remember that conversation with Aunt Vidala in episode 5? If he is actively trying to force Aunt Lydia out, that could be because he is aware of a problem — or, rather, a problem for him. There is a legitimately good chance he is the worst of all, and that is something to be aware of at present.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Testaments and what all you can expect

What do you most want to see moving into The Testaments season 1 episode 6 at this point?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

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