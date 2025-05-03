Doctor Who season 15 episode 5: ‘The Story and the Engine’

Next week on BBC One, you are going to be seeing Doctor Who season 15 episode 5 — is there more we can say about it now?

Well, we are now on the other side of the big Ruby Sunday return, and now, the show is (of course) going to venture into new territory with “The Story and the Engine.” We are shifting over to a different setting and with that, of course we imagine that there are going to be more challenges.

Want to learn a little bit more now? Then go ahead and check out the full Doctor Who season 15 episode 5 synopsis below:

In Lagos, the mysterious Barber reigns supreme. The Doctor discovers a world where stories have power, but can he stop the Spider and its deadly web of revenge?

Of course, we are excited about the idea of heading to Lagos. The idea of encountering anything that is remotely referred to as a Spider? That’s where we and the show part ways for a number of different reasons. The idea of stories having power is certainly more interesting and to us, that is something that really does speak to what this show is all about — the power of imagination. We have seen that prove to be the case so many times over the years, but what makes this different is that we’re going to have a chance to look more at it head-on.

We do recognize now that there’s going to be a chance to see a lot of escalating drama at this point in the season, and for good reason — we have made it at this point to the halfway mark! Why wouldn’t we be at a spot where things start to get a little more crazy?

