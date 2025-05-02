Doctor Who season 15 finale spoilers: More on Ruby’s return

As many of you may be aware, there are some notable things about this weekend’s Doctor Who episode, beginning with the fact Ruby Sunday is back! This marks the first appearance from Millie Gibson this season, and we are going to learn a great deal all about what she has been up to since leaving the company of The Doctor.

Now that we have said all of this, does it mean that this is the final appearance from Millie on the series? Hardly, as there are some plans that she will be back in the finale. So what will the overall story be? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is where some of the mystery lies.

In a new interview right now with TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say about Ruby’s role in the final chapter:

“She also does come in in the finale, and we get the absolute joy of Ruby and [new companion] Belinda (played by Varada Sethu) together … Millie has a scene toward the end of the finale that’s absolutely her finest scene yet.”

Now in general, one of the things that we are most curious about entering the finale is the simple question of just what we’re going to see with The Doctor in particular. We recognize that in general, there have been a dozen or so questions about Ncuti Gatwa’s future, especially with a lot of rumors suggesting that he could be done with the character at the end of the season. Will a regeneration be teased? It is fair to wonder, though we have not heard of anyone being cast as the next Doctor as of yet.

