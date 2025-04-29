Doctor Who season 15 episode 4: Millie Gibson on Ruby’s return

This weekend on BBC One and Disney+, you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Who season 15 episode 4. What stands out? Well, on the surface, it has to be the return of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday! This is a chance to get a major update on her life, but then also an opportunity to meet her boyfriend Conrad.

So what is this guy going to bring to the table? Well, there are a lot of different things that we are curious about, but the relationship between Ruby and Conrad is high on the list. What is this dynamic ultimately like?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview with Screen Rant, here is some of what Gibson had to say about everything you will see:

I can tell you that Conrad is a very interesting character, and I think the fans are going to see an Amy and Rory vibe to them. They’re going to think it’s kind of that vibe going on.

Conrad really sees a lot of himself in the Doctor, and he kind of wants to be Ruby’s Doctor because she eventually lets her walls down for him and opens up to him. She feels really seen by him for the first time because I think a lot of her friends don’t really listen to anything she’s been through. I mean, I wouldn’t if my friend went, “Gosh, you’ll never believe what’s been happening to me for the past few months!”

I think having someone like Conrad come into her life, bond with her, and just really hear her out has been a really nice change for Ruby. It’s been a distraction because she’s been kind of waiting for the doctor still. She misses her buddy. So, it was nice for Conrad to be there for her.

We’re honestly just glad that an episode like this exists as a reminder that Doctor Who does not forget about the past — something that has long been important to the franchise. If you are a relatively new viewer to this world, isn’t it nice to know this now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including what more is ahead

What do you think we are going to see on Doctor Who season 15 episode 4 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







