Doctor Who season 15 episode 4 promo: Will Ruby save Conrad?

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, Doctor Who season 15 episode 4 is set to premiere next weekend. So, what stands out about it?

Well, if you have not heard anything yet for whatever reason, a big focal point of this story is going to be the epic return of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. With that, we are also going to have a chance to see something that is pretty rare within the world of the series. What happens when a Companion leaves the Doctor? How do they come to grips with that loss of adventure?

When it comes to Ruby, we do get the sense that she is trying her utmost to adjust over to a normal life, developing new routines and also seemingly getting a boyfriend in Conrad! If you head over to the link here, you can see a Doctor Who promo that throws all of this front and center. Right when it seems like the character is going to find her way, everything starts to become a little more difficult. Some dangerous forces arrive, and that is when The Doctor and then also Belinda turn up.

If you are nostalgic for last season of the show, we do think that there is a lot of great stuff that the story is going to bring to the table here. We also do not think personally that this is going to be the last time that you see Ruby this season.

