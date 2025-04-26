Doctor Who season 15 episode 4: Ruby’s story in ‘Lucky Day’

As we look towards Doctor Who season 15 episode 4 on BBC One next week, let’s just say to prepare for something totally new.

After all, “Lucky Day” is going to be a chance to see a story that we do not often see within the larger universe of this show. Basically, this is going to be a chance for us to wonder what life is really like for a companion after they separate from The Doctor. Can you readjust to a normal life? Is that even remotely possible? That is something that Ruby Sunday is going to have to figure out!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Doctor Who season 15 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what is ahead:

Ruby Sunday faces life back on earth without the Doctor. But when a dangerous new threat emerges, can Ruby and UNIT save her new boyfriend, Conrad, from the terrifying Shreek?

We do like the idea that The Doctor may eventually have to show up here with Belinda in order to assist, but also that Ruby may have to rely on some of the skills that she’s learned at the same exact time. Her boyfriend could help to ground the story to a certain degree, and we’re almost curious to know how much she’s really spoken to him about her adventures. After all, this is such a huge, defining part of her life. Technically, it would be a defining part of anyone’s life! How does anything else feel exciting after the fact?

This will not be the only appearance from Millie Gibson during this season of the show; yet, it could be the biggest spotlight. We are moving forward with that expectation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Doctor Who now, including some early season 16 concern

What are you the most curious to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







