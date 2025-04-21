Doctor Who season 15: Do new ratings create season 16 concern?

The latest Doctor Who season 15 ratings have arrived over at BBC One. While it is exciting to have information, at the same time, we do wonder if they are a cause for concern.

According to a new report from the Radio Times, the second episode of the season, titled “Lux,” ended up drawing close to 1.6 million viewers on the network yesterday. This marks the first time that the viewership has dipped below two million, and we do recognize that this is something that could ring some alarm bells for quite some time.

However, here is where you may not be absolutely terrified as of yet — we tend to think that the majority of Doctor Who viewers watch it online via iPlayer or some other measure. This is an eras where there is no real reason to be concerned over the future at present; honestly, it may actually be the international viewership over at Disney+ that matters more than anything else. That has been a lot of the indication we’ve received over the past few months.

At the time of this writing, there is no season 16 renewal and odds are, we are not going to hear anything for certain there until we get close to the end of the season. We do remain cautiously optimistic that in one form or another, you will see this franchise continue. Our only concern at the moment has to do whether or not it can keep its current foothold at Disney, and whether it will have a larger budget as a result of that. (We do think that the show can function without a lot of special effects; after all, we have seen that happen so many times over the years already.)

