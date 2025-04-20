Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 promo: A dead world…

What is there to be especially excited about entering Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 on BBC One next week? We tend to think quite a lot!

After all, let’s just start things off here by saying that “The Well” looks to be something that will stand out, both visually and stylistically, for the rest of the season. There is a dead world at the center of it, and there may be a lot of forces that are pretty darn hard to reckon with — is there something lurking underneath the surface?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for what lies ahead, one that does suggest that this story could be akin to a horror film in a lot of ways. There could be a lot of problems and/or things that go bump in the night that nobody is prepared for. Or, at the very least, we do not think that we are prepared for them at present. Belinda’s already gone through a lot in her short time as a companion. Yet, at the same time we tend to think that some of the biggest challenges may still be to come.

To us personally, the biggest reason the bar is set high entering this episode is that all of season 15 has been pretty fantastic so far. The stories have been pretty darn imaginable and beyond that, Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu have proven to have a pretty darn fantastic dynamic with each other. It is different at least from what we have seen on Doctor Who in years.

