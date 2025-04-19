Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘The Well’

As we look towards Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 on BBC One and Disney+ next week, prepare for a shift in setting. What are we talking about here in particular? Let’s just say that “The Well” has a chance to deliver in terms of a brand-new time period, a shocking story, and also a few things that could go bump in the night.

We recognize still that at the center of the story this season, there is the big question as to whether or not Belinda will find her way home. Is there going to be progress at every point in the story? Maybe, but we imagine that there could be diversions and also surprises along the way.

To get a few more details right now all about what is coming, we suggest you check out the Doctor Who season 15 episode 3 synopsis below:

Far in the future, on a tough, brutal planet, a devastated mining colony has only one survivor. To discover the truth, the Doctor and Belinda must face absolute terror.

Given that there are only so few episodes this season, we do hope that every single one of them is going to be fun and adventurous. If there is one downside to the current Disney era of the show, it is that the ambition behind the show leads to both fewer episodes and also a bigger budget. By virtue of that, you are going to get fewer installments per season and often a larger wait between seasons. Some of these are issues that we can dive into more later on — we just hope that viewers continue to watch the show in big numbers, mostly so that there can be more of the series in the relatively near future.

