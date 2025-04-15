Doctor Who season 15: Show EP on long-term future

Even though we are just one episode of Doctor Who season 15, it certainly appears as though there is a lot still to be excited about.

First and foremost, let’s just note that we genuinely do not think that this franchise is ever going to disappear entirely. Even if it does disappear for a little while, it can always come back and honestly, it would be super-strange if it didn’t. The more immediate future is going to be tied a little bit more directly to how the show performs on Disney+, the series’ current streaming partner outside of the UK.

Speaking in a new interview with Parade, showrunner Russell T. Davies at least indicated that he is certainly looking far ahead to the future at this point:

We’ll always look ahead to the future if we get the chance to keep running. I’ve got ideas. ‘I think I’ll do that near [season] 4 or 5.’ And that’s always the way I’ve worked on things … So yes, I could promise you amazing stuff at the end of season 4. There are things we’ve already mentioned that are going to bear fruit a long time into the future. So that’s just the fun of it. That’s the fun of Doctor Who. But, to say again, it’s the pit stops along the way.

We will just have to wait and see what the future holds here, but we certainly do think that there could be a lot of twists and turns coming. There is always a chance that come season 4 or 5 (which would be season 17 or 18, depending on how you numerate the series), we could have an entirely new cast. We love Ncuti Gatwa and yet, there have also been plenty of reports about an uncertain future there.

