Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 promo: A sinister cinema

This coming weekend Disney+ and BBC One are going to bring you Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 — are you ready for what is ahead?

First and foremost, let’s just start by noting here that “Lux” is one of those episodes that plays around with form, and we could not be more excited to see the end result. After all, remember that this is the much-hyped installment in which The Doctor and Belinda visit a cinema, one that ends up paving the way for a surprising series of events.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a Doctor Who preview that showcases The Doctor revealing that there are a series of disappearances that have happened at this cinema, ones signaling that perhaps something is happening to them inside. Is this the work of Mr. Ring-a-Ding, an animated character voiced by none other than Alan Cumming? At the moment, this is what we are thinking, mostly because he is the sort of actor who can easily take on some of these super-sinister characters.

What could make this particular episode so interesting here is that there are a number of different forces at play. We do recognize already that a central part of this story is about Belinda finding her way home, and of course that is going to be a big part of whatever we end up seeing here. However, at the same time there are also some other forces in the works here. A part of what makes Doctor Who so great is that you do have these one-off adventures, and opportunities to see a lot of other characters come and go. You want there to be some rewatchability here.

What are you most eager to see moving into Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 when it airs?

How dark and twisted do you think “Lux” is going to be? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do, come back for some other updates.

