Doctor Who season 15 finale spoilers: EP on enormous ‘battle’

We do not think it is much of a surprise to anyone out there that Doctor Who season 15 is going to be building towards big stuff. All things considered, why wouldn’t it be? We know that Mrs. Flood is most likely going to be a huge part of the endgame here, as is potentially bringing Belinda back home.

Through the first episode alone, it is clear that the show is building towards a lot of this. Yet, the end could still contain a few surprises, at least based on what showrunner Russell T. Davies is saying now.

In a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Davies had to say when it comes to how some things will be wrapping up:

Well, the whole point of Belinda’s story is that she wants to get back to work at 7:38 AM on the 24th of May 2025. And you will notice that Episode 7 drops on the 24th of May 2025. So that day has many answers, but there’s a whole episode to come after that. That’s the surprise. It’s like, how can everything end there? There is a very full payoff. You will discover things about Belinda in the end that you didn’t know were there. Actually, Belinda discovers things about Belinda she didn’t know were there. But safe to say, she’s on the Doctor’s side and it is an almighty battle. Some of the effects of the ending are on a vast scale, the sacrifices — oh my God, Belinda faces up to such a frightening sacrifice at some points. It’s really lovely stuff. It’s that cast — again, same thing I’m saying, it’s pushing those actors and they deliver in spades. I’m the luckiest man in the world.

We do know that there is going to be a lot of action over the course of the end of this season, but will we get closure? We sure hope so. After all, remember that there is no season 16 at the moment, as it will be dependent on the ratings this time around.

What are you most eager to see moving into the rest of Doctor Who season 15?

