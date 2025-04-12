Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Lux’

Next week on BBC One and Disney+, you are going to have a great opportunity to see a story titled “Lux.” What more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and note that this is one of those installments that is going to be weird and all sorts of fun. Is this going to be the episode where things take an animated turn at points? It feels like that is possible, based on the information we have.

For a few more details now, take a look at the full Doctor Who season 15 episode 2 synopsis below:

The Doctor’s quest to get Belinda home takes the Tardis to Miami in 1952, where an abandoned cinema is hiding a terrifying secret. Can the Doctor uncover Lux’s power?

Based on some previous news that was revealed by the BBC, Alan Cumming is going to be lending his voice in this episode as Mr Ring-a-Ding. This is a character described as a “happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.” However, are things going to take a dark turn? Let’s just say that there is a reasonably good chance of that. It is our general feeling that this is going to be one of those stories that will stretch our imagination and give us a chance to have a smile, as well.

In general, let’s just go ahead and note that as we move forward, there should be a lot of opportunities to have a good time — while also seeing The Doctor face a unique challenge when it comes to Belinda. This is someone who is desperate to find her way home, which is different from a lot of other recent Companions.

