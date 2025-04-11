Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Graham Norton to appear

We have certainly been excited for a while to see the Doctor Who season 15 premiere and by virtue of that, why not look ahead now? There are so many great episodes coming over the weeks ahead, and that includes one inspired by the Eurovision Song Contest.

We’ve already heard that Rylan is going to be appearing in some capacity during the episode; now, we can also note that legendary TV host Graham Norton is going to appear! This is a big get for all fans of comedy, but it also adds some realism and immersion to what is a crazy installment of the show in general.

In a statement to the official Doctor Who site, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say:

“There’s no song contest without the great man himself, and it was an honour to welcome Graham Norton to our studios in Cardiff. And it’s not just a cameo, he has a whole plot twist all to himself! This is the wildest episode of all, and we’re lucky to have Graham adding to the mayhem.”

Of course, we do tend to think that this Eurovision spoof is going to have some drama and action involved in it at some point. Yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that fun is the vocal point of the series. No matter where The Doctor goes chaos will follow and while Eurovision may not be that popular here in the United States, we do think viewers stateside will understand what is going on well enough in order for us all to collectively have a pretty amazing time.

