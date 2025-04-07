Doctor Who season 15 premiere spoilers: ‘The Robot Revolution’

This weekend on both BBC One and Disney+, you are going to have a chance to dive into the Doctor Who season 15 premiere. Do you want to know more about it now?

First and foremost, let’s note that “The Robot Revolution” is the title of this episode and of course, that in itself gives you a good sense of what you are going to see. We know that we have certainly seen robots and/or robot-like beings on the series in the past, so it remains to be seen what these will look like. The biggest thing that we can guarantee here is that you are going to see the debut of Varada Sethu as new companion Belinda, someone who will have a different goal than other people we have seen in the role before.

Below, you can check out the full Doctor Who season 15 premiere synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

When robots from outer space kidnap nurse Belinda Chandra, the Doctor embarks on an epic intergalactic quest to get his new friend back home to Earth.

This suggests that the story we are going to see from here on out is going to be a mixture of a few different things. You are going to get a chance to see some serialized elements clearly, given that the goal for The Doctor and Belinda will play out for most of the season. However, dealing with the robots could have a story-of-the-week feel. This is one of those shows that loves to throw different baddies over the course of time, so we do think that there will be an array of adversaries featured in some of the episodes that follow.

