Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: Millie Gibson on Ruby’s return

We know that entering Doctor Who season 15, we are going to be seeing Millie Gibson return in some form as Ruby Sunday. However, she won’t be tagging along with the Doctor a lot of the time.

As you have seen through most of the previews so far, Ncuti Gatwa’s character is going to be joined full-time moving forward by Belinda (Varada Sethu), a woman desperate to find her way home. That has already happened for Ruby, but there are opportunities to still get updates on her life and where things currently stand for her.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Gibson would not say just how many Doctor Who episodes she is going to be featured in. Yet, at the same time she did indicate that you will have a chance to see a lot of her within one episode in particular:

“In episode 4, there’s a brilliant storyline of how Ruby’s getting on with her family, and it kind of goes on to the journey of her waiting for the Doctor and still feeling a bit lost … It’s such a cool concept to go back to a companion and see how they’re getting on after that wild ride.”

Ultimately, we do like the idea of something like this a good deal, mostly due to the fact that is grounds the show a little bit amidst all the sci-fi craziness. One of the other great things about this franchise is that there could also be some other opportunities to revisit Ruby and other companions down the line — there is really no such thing as a full-on goodbye within this world, as long as the good stories are still there.

What are you hoping to see from Millie Gibson as Ruby through the rest of Doctor Who season 15?

