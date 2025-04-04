Doctor Who season 16: Show EP on state of renewal discussions

Is there going to be a Doctor Who season 16 at BBC One and Disney+? Make no mistake that we absolutely do want it. Of course, wanting it and getting it are totally different things, and we do believe personally that we are in a rather delicate situation at this point when it comes to the future of the show.

Well, let’s just go ahead and state that there have been rumors about a possible demise for a while now, mostly due to questions about the show’s international performance. Personally, we have tried to be hopeful that it will come back no matter what — after all, it existed long before Disney was on board! There could be a way for it to continue even with a smaller budget, but questions still remain. Take, for starters, about whether or not we are going to end up seeing Ncuti Gatwa return as The Doctor as there have also been rumors about that for a while, as well.

For the time being, let’s just say that per showrunner Russell T. Davies, nothing has been decided as of yet. Speaking to the Radio Times, he laid the groundwork as to where things currently stand:

“There’s no decision until after season 2 … It’s funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we’re having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, ‘What’s really happening?’ and I’m going, ‘Nothing! No meetings, nothing.’

“That’s when the decision is – and the decision won’t even be made by the people we work with at Disney Plus, it’ll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision.”

Of course, the frustrating thing about the wait being this long is that it basically negates any more episodes coming for a long time after this season. (Remember that “season 2” is being used in many places rather than season 15 to describe what lies ahead, seemingly to make the show more accessible to a Disney audience.)

