Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: A big Ncuti Gatwa tease

The arrival of Doctor Who season 15 is coming sooner rather than later on April 12 — so what sort of stories can you expect?

Well, first and foremost, it only makes sense that the BBC One / Disney+ show try and cater to as many different viewers as possible. We know that there is always going to be an effort to bring in new audiences, but that has long been the case for the franchise. At the same time, you are going to be also seeing some nods to the past and efforts to make sure the show’s long legacy is celebrated. All things considered, why not celebrate that?

In an interview now with Newsweek, star Ncuti Gatwa himself had the following to say about what is ahead in the stories to come:

I think classic Who fans will be happy about this season––there’s lots of Easter eggs in it for them. This season, I think it’s really interesting seeing the relationship between the Doctor and Belinda, because the goal isn’t to travel the universe and explore the universe and go on loads of adventures. The goal is to get Belinda home. Belinda is so headstrong and independent and intelligent and has had a tough life here on Earth, and very much understands the heaviness of life and also has her own life that she’s committed to and dedicated to and wants to get back there. She sees the Doctor for what he is, an incredible time-traveling alien, but also dangerous. You put people in dangerous situations, and you don’t always have the answers. And throughout the season, he doesn’t have the answers in terms of how to get back home. And so, they’re on a real equal footing and it’s a really beautiful partnership. It’s like a slow burn to connect, but it goes very deep, and they really respect each other and really love each other and see each other as equals. And so them in a partnership, trying to figure out what the hell is going on and why can’t they get back to Earth. They’ve got to figure that out together, and they’ve got to lean on each other. And I think that’s a new side of the Doctor and a really beautiful relationship that they have.

Of course, a great season of Doctor Who is defined by having a great Doctor, but a relationship between them and their companion is equally important. Belinda should be a fun addition to the show, but remember that you are also going to be seeing Ruby Sunday, as well. This is not a character who is just going to be gone from this universe, and you do not have to worry about that.

What do you think we are going to see for Ncuti Gatwa moving into Doctor Who season 15?

